Soccer

Philani Zulu calls for consistency as Kaizer Chiefs push for a higher finish

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
27 April 2021 - 08:00
Kaizer Chiefs left-back Philani Zulu says all the remaining seven DStv Premiership games are must-wins.
Kaizer Chiefs left-back Philani Zulu says all the remaining seven DStv Premiership games are must-wins.
Image: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs utility player Philani Zulu says the mood in the Amakhosi camp is jovial following their morale-boosting victory over Premiership leaders Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Pietermaritzburg-born left-footed defender, who can also play in midfield, believes the win can spur the team into some form of consistency in the remaining matches of the season.

Chiefs beat Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates on March 21 and then drew their next two matches against Stellenbosch and Baroka, before crashing to a home defeat to Cape Town City last week as they continued to struggle for consistency.

Amakhosi showed they can turn on the style when they want as they came from behind to beat rampant leaders Sundowns 2-1 at the weekend, and in the process also ended the champions' 22-match unbeaten run in the league.

Zulu is confident they will not crash to another disappointing defeat immediately after an exhilirating win just as they did following their victory over Pirates last month.

AmaKhosi host relegation-threatened Chippa United on Wednesday and Zulu believes they will not go down the now all too familiar path as they welcome a side that has had their number in recent matches.

“Our spirits are very high and as players we want to continue with the form and not go back to winning [this match] and not performing in the following matches,” said the former Maritzburg United left-back ahead of the 3pm kickoff at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

“As much as it is not going to be easy against Chippa, because they are fighting for their lives, we are also pretty much in the same space, so we are taking all the positives.

“We just need to work a little bit harder to make sure that we are on the front foot.”

Coach Gavin Hunt’s charges, who are languishing in mid-table in eight position in the 16-team DStv Premiership on 28 points with seven games to go, face Tshakuma and Swallows in their next matches after the Chippa encounter and Zulu said their remaining matches have become must-win outings  as they push for a higher finish on the log.

But the problem is that they have won just six of their 23 league matches this season, drawing 10 and losing seven, in a campaign that will not please the ever-demanding millions of the Amakhosi fans.

“All that we have to do [against Chippa] is to rectify our errors and correct our mistakes, and work more on the positives and what could help us in winning all the games that are remaining.

“We need to win all the game that are remaining and that is the focus.”

Chippa, who are 15th on 18 points from 24 matches and are only three points ahead of bottom club Black Leopards, were held to a goalless draw at home by high-flyers Lamontville Golden Arrows in Gqeberha on Sunday and are set to face an uphill battle against a confident Chiefs side.

Chippa roped in Vladislav Herić as “technical advisor” last week in the  hope that the Serbian coach can save the club’s threatened Premiership status.

The Eastern Cape-based team make the long trip to Johannesburg for this confrontation with Chiefs and Herić said after their match against Arrows he is concerned about the freshness of his thin squad, or the lack thereof, ahead of the Gauteng journey.

“First of all we need to refresh the players so we will try to get the players fresh for the [Chiefs] game, which is not going to be easy,” said the 58-year-old journeyman coach.

“You must have 50 players if you are going to play Chiefs. It’s like that.”

MORE:

Fans tell Safa to 'leave the drama' and announce new Bafana Bafana coach

"You can just tweet the name and leave the rest of the drama," said one fan.
Sport
1 day ago

Super League will return, insists Perez

Florentino Perez is not used to losing, either when signing soccer stars to grace the immaculate turf of Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium or in ...
Sport
2 days ago

Qualifying for a place in the Champions League furthest thing from Pirates coach Zinnbauer's mind

Qualifying for a place in the Caf Champions League next season is the furthest thing from Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer's mind as his charges ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Carlos Queiroz favourite to be named Safa’s new Bafana coach

Carlos Queiroz appears to be the man the SA Football Association (Safa) have resolved to appoint as the next Bafana Bafana coach‚ following ...
Sport
2 days ago

Manchester United fans protest against Glazer family's ownership

Hundreds of Manchester United supporters gathered outside Old Trafford on Saturday to demonstrate against the Glazer family's ownership after the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Guardiola hails 'aggressive' Sterling after Manchester City's League Cup win

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Raheem Sterling's aggression had set the tone for Sunday's 1-0 League Cup victory over Tottenham Hotspur.
Sport
1 day ago

Shearer, Henry first inductees into Premier League Hall of Fame

Former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer and ex-Arsenal forward Thierry Henry have become the first two players inducted into the Premier ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Floyd Shivambu on Kaizer Chiefs’ win against Mamelodi Sundowns - ‘The plea now ... Soccer
  2. Hunt pleased as Chiefs end Sundowns' unbeaten record in hard-fought win Soccer
  3. Sundowns coach Mokwena predicts the likely Chiefs line-up ahead of delectable ... Soccer
  4. Fans tell Safa to 'leave the drama' and announce new Bafana Bafana coach Soccer
  5. Mthethwa has 'overreached': Sascoc rejects majority independent board at ... Cricket

Latest Videos

Gigaba’s Gupta gifts & reshuffle threats: Norma Mngoma spills state capture ...
‘He is saying nothing new’ - State maintains Pule's accused killer doesn't ...
X