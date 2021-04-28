Sundowns’ 'invincible lead' shaken as Arrows and AmaZulu blow PSL wide open

Mamelodi Sundowns’ grip on top spot of the DStv Premiership has been loosened after their 0-0 draw with determined and enterprising Golden Arrows at Loftus on Wednesday night.

As a result of this share of the spoils with Abafana Bes’thende‚ the Brazilians’ lead has been narrowed down to only one point by rampant AmaZulu‚ who crushed Cape Town City 5-1 in Cape Town.

With this turn of events‚ Sundowns (48 points from 23 games) still enjoy the advantage as they have two games in hand over second-placed AmaZulu and third-placed Arrows‚ who have accumulated 47 and 43 points respectively from their 25 matches.

Wednesday evening’s result means Sundowns have dropped an important five points at home from their latest two matches as they also lost to their bitter rivals Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday‚ who handed them their first defeat of the season.

It doesn’t get any easier for the Brazilians as they must now turn their attention to their next league match against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Sunday, where they will be under pressure to return to winning ways.