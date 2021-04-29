Orlando Pirates make history for South Africa

Orlando Pirates lost 1-0 to Enyimba at Enyimba International Stadium in Aba‚ Nigeria, late on Wednesday night‚ but still made history for South Africa as they reached the Caf Confederation Cup quarterfinals.

Bucs suffered their first defeat in the competition but ES Setif’s 1-0 win against Al Ahli Benghazi in Algeria meant Pirates still finished second in Group A on nine points to Enyimba (also nine points)‚ with Setif on eight and Ahli seven.

This makes history for South African clubs in continental competition as it is the first time three have reached the quarterfinals. Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs have both progressed to the quarters in the Caf Champions League. This also completes a unique treble for South Africa’s “big three” clubs.