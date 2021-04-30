Soccer

Arrows coach Ncikazi: ‘As favourites‚ honestly so‚ AmaZulu are favourites’

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
30 April 2021 - 11:31
Mandla Ncikazi, Coach of Lamontville Golden Arrows.
Mandla Ncikazi, Coach of Lamontville Golden Arrows.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackPagePix/Gallo Images

Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi sees neighbours AmaZulu as huge favourites in the KwaZulu-Natal derby that Abafana Besithende will host at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

Both sides are in their best form at this late stage of the season‚ with Usuthu occupying second spot in the DStv Premiership after a 15-match unbeaten run and Arrows a spot below after going nine matches unbeaten.

Ncikazi believes Benni McCarthy’s team‚ who Arrows beat 2-0 in the first round in January‚ has had better recent form. The Arrows coach, though, says a positive for his side is that they have not lost against a team in the top half this season.

“It’s good that AmaZulu are where they are and it’s also good that Arrows are where they are currently. It’s good for the province‚” Ncikazi said.

“It’s good that these teams are this competitive. We’re known for being the hub of football in KZN and for a change the hub is not producing for other teams. The hub is producing for its own teams.

Sundowns’ 'invincible lead' shaken as Arrows and AmaZulu blow PSL wide open

Mamelodi Sundowns’ grip on top spot of the DStv Premiership has been loosened following their 0-0 draw with determined and enterprising Golden Arrows ...
Sport
1 day ago

“AmaZulu are favourites‚ that’s a given. Their log position says they’re favourites. Secondly‚ the number of matches they haven’t lost is more than us.

“We’re only nine games unbeaten‚ and they’ve won more games. Benni has been the [PSL] Coach of the Month and I have never been. That proves that maybe we are on form but AmaZulu are in better form than us.

“We are just relying on that we’re playing at home‚ the history of how we played before and trying stick to what works for us.

“But as favourites‚ honestly so‚ AmaZulu are favourites. I always prefer to play as underdogs and I always say that in our team.

“Look at the teams we lost matches against. We lost against Black Leopards‚ who are bottom of the log currently‚ and we lost against Cape Town City.

“We’ve never lost against the top eight‚ top six or top five [this season]. I’m just hoping that history is repeated and it doesn’t happen again. But I know that we’re playing against a team that’s very tough.

“We’ll try to compete and do our best‚ and hopefully Arrows will win the match.”

Ncikazi lamented that Arrows meet Usuthu without the fans in the stands in a Durban derby that will attract unprecedented attention nationwide.

“Playing without spectators‚ I would have loved them to be here [during the course of the season] if I look at the growth of our team‚” the coach said.

“Maybe their absence has helped in a way; maybe the pressure would have been too much.

Sundowns coach Mokwena: 'The reality is we are in control of the situation'

Mamelodi Sundowns are in a position of having banked points for most of the season‚ so if things get tough at the death end they will have an ...
Sport
1 day ago

“Even with the officials‚ sometimes the influence of the spectators and the decisions they make doesn’t favour the so-called small teams. Maybe we have benefited in the process.

“But fairly so‚ football is an entertainment business and sponsors would loved to see numbers in the stadium as a return on investment. I’m hoping that soon there will be spectators.

“But on Saturday‚ I wish, like Benni said‚ that football wins. It should be a good spectacle‚ a good derby where football will be the winner.”

READ MORE

SAZI HADEBE | All strength to Usuthu and Arrows, may their opportunities be golden

The Durban clubs have demonstrated that management trust in coaching and playing staff will take teams places
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Hands off Benni McCarthy‚ says AmaZulu boss Sandile Zungu as search for Bafana ... Soccer
  2. Orlando Pirates make history for South Africa Soccer
  3. Safa closes in on deal to secure Benni McCarthy as next Bafana coach Soccer
  4. Safa scrambling for Bafana coach after putting eggs in Queiroz basket? Soccer
  5. Sundowns’ 'invincible lead' shaken as Arrows and AmaZulu blow PSL wide open Soccer

Latest Videos

'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...
'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...
X