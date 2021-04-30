Arrows coach Ncikazi: ‘As favourites‚ honestly so‚ AmaZulu are favourites’

“AmaZulu are favourites‚ that’s a given. Their log position says they’re favourites. Secondly‚ the number of matches they haven’t lost is more than us.

“We’re only nine games unbeaten‚ and they’ve won more games. Benni has been the [PSL] Coach of the Month and I have never been. That proves that maybe we are on form but AmaZulu are in better form than us.

“We are just relying on that we’re playing at home‚ the history of how we played before and trying stick to what works for us.

“But as favourites‚ honestly so‚ AmaZulu are favourites. I always prefer to play as underdogs and I always say that in our team.

“Look at the teams we lost matches against. We lost against Black Leopards‚ who are bottom of the log currently‚ and we lost against Cape Town City.

“We’ve never lost against the top eight‚ top six or top five [this season]. I’m just hoping that history is repeated and it doesn’t happen again. But I know that we’re playing against a team that’s very tough.

“We’ll try to compete and do our best‚ and hopefully Arrows will win the match.”

Ncikazi lamented that Arrows meet Usuthu without the fans in the stands in a Durban derby that will attract unprecedented attention nationwide.

“Playing without spectators‚ I would have loved them to be here [during the course of the season] if I look at the growth of our team‚” the coach said.

“Maybe their absence has helped in a way; maybe the pressure would have been too much.