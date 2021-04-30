McCarthy agreed in principle to be appointed the next Bafana coach‚ and agreed on a salary. A requirement on his part‚ though‚ is that he chooses his technical staff and is allowed to bring AmaZulu work-mates Siyabonga Nomvete as his assistant and Moeneeb Josephs as goalkeeper-coach.

Motlanthe would have to clear these requirements with Safa’s national executive committee (NEC).

McCarthy was among five names on a shortlist presented by Safa’s technical committee to the NEC on Saturday. Three of the others‚ sources have revealed‚ were Portuguese Carlos Queiroz‚ Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane and Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt. The fifth name was either Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard or Belgian Hugo Broos.

Safa had posted on Twitter it would announce the coach on Saturday‚ but that announcement was postponed. Sources have revealed Queiroz was approached but declined to accept Safa’s offer.

McCarthy was asked about the national coaching job at a pre-match press conference on Thursday for second-placed AmaZulu’s big league Durban derby against third-placed Lamontville Golden Arrows. Bafana’s all-time top scorer was adamant his loyalties lie with his club.

“When you do well and you become successful you get linked to everything‚” McCarthy said.

“In my life as a footballer and now as a coach I have suffered many disappointments because I have followed my heart and not Benni McCarthy.

“But as time went by I learned to understand my body and how it works‚ where as much as my heart loves something‚ the gut is what you really have to follow.

“I had one of the biggest disappointments in my life when I was still a player when I could have join Chelsea‚ but I sat down with my heart. The whole thing ended up almost costing me my career.