Man United protest: Liverpool match postponed after fans storm Old Trafford pitch

Manchester United's Premier League match against Liverpool was postponed on Sunday after United fans forced their way into the stadium and stormed the Old Trafford pitch to protest against the club's owners — the Glazer family.

“Following discussion between the police, the Premier League, Trafford Council and the clubs, our match against Liverpool has been postponed due to safety and security considerations around the protest today,” United said in a statement after the game was called off.

“Discussions will now take place with the Premier League on a revised date for the fixture.”

An hour after the scheduled 15:30 GMT kickoff, both sets of players were still in their hotels. The Lowry Hotel, where United's players were preparing for the match, was also the scene of a large anti-Glazer protest.

Around 200 United fans took to the pitch, some letting off flares and others carrying posters calling for the Glazer family, the club's American owners, to sell the club.