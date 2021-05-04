Soccer

High-flying AmaZulu confirmed as Q-Innovation winners for third quarter

04 May 2021 - 10:31
Augustine Mulenga of AmaZulu celebrates a goal with teammates during the DStv Premiership match against Bloemfontein Celtic at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium on February 2 2021 in Durban.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

High-flying AmaZulu have been confirmed as the DStv Premiership Q-Innovation winners for the third quarter.

The Durban side have been rewarded after their highly impressive performances during the eight-match block in the quarter in which they collected 20 points after six wins and two draws to establish themselves as genuine title challengers.

