Only Chelsea can stop Manchester City from winning the Uefa Champions League‚ says Steven Pienaar

“I think Man City are one of the best teams in the world. The way they play‚ there are goals all round in the team‚” he said of a City team who have produced goals from all positions‚ and do not have a player in the top 14 scorers in this season’s Champions League.

“If you look at the stats throughout this season I think there are about six or seven players in that team who have double figures of goals. That alone says enough about the quality they have.

“So for me‚ Man City are definitely the favourites. I don’t see any team that plays better than them or is as strong as them as a unit.

“But also‚ if I look at the other teams‚ and at Chelsea under [Thomas] Tuchel‚ they’ve been a different side recently‚ playing attractive football. And if you were to compare Tuchel’s record personally against Guardiola it’s going to be a tough one [if Chelsea and Man City meet the final]. I’ll say Man City are the favourites to win it.”

Fourth-placed Chelsea may be 19 points behind City‚ the runaway leaders with a 13-point lead over Manchester United‚ in the English Premier League‚ but Pienaar feels Tuchel’s team would be the side to stop the Sky Blues lifting their first Champions League trophy.

“If you look at the FA cup semifinal‚ Chelsea was the team that stopped Man City. I think if Chelsea go through and face Man City it’s going to be a 50/50 game‚ and tough‚” Pienaar said.

“But if I have to look at a whole picture of the team‚ I think City have a better side than the four teams still in the competition.”

This season Chelsea lost 3-1 at home to City in the league in January‚ and beat the Blues 1-0 in last month’s FA Cup semifinal at Wembley‚ one of three defeats suffered by Guardiola’s team in 2021.