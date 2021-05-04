Pirates coach defends 'Tyson': 'A mistake is a mistake‚ he makes another goal and nobody talks about it'

Hlatshwayo‚ who wore the captain’s armband in the absence of long-time skipper Happy Jele‚ came under fire from the Pirates fans after his astonishing own goal in the come-from-behind 1-1 draw against Swallows in their last league encounter last week.

The tough-tackling defender also received extensive condemnation the week before that after his error led to one of the goals as the same Sundowns thumped Pirates 4-1 in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals on April 15.

Hlatshwayo joined Pirates at the beginning of the season in a big money move from now defunct Bidvest Wits.

He looked to have won the hearts and souls of the Ghosts with solid performances in the first half of the season‚ but has now somewhat gone off the boil in the final stretch.

Zinnbauer has put that down to a congested fixture list but the reality for the former Ajax Cape Town skipper is that he has some work to do to win back the confidence of the frustrated Buccaneers supporters.

“When we talked about him early in the season he was very strong for us. He is a leader and he fights for us.

“A mistake is a mistake. He makes another goal and nobody talks about it. He is my captain and he is a leader.

“In the moment he is a little bit unlucky‚ but he has played a lot of games and he has had no breaks‚” said the 51-year-old Zinnbauer.