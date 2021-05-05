These results followed a 2-1 win against Mamelodi Sundowns in Pretoria that came decidedly against form for Amakhosi. Revealing statistics are that Chiefs have won four times in 21 matches in all competitions‚ and twice in 14 in the league.

This has left Hunt not just battling for answers to explain another poor result‚ but also how Chiefs are going to start earning the points they desperately need to break into the top eight‚ and avoid matching - or worse - their two lowest finishes of ninth place.

“It’s very difficult to explain – I don’t know. It’s actually mindboggling what I see. I thought we deserved a bit more‚ again‚” Hunt said after a defeat that saw Chiefs locked in ninth with just four Premiership matches left to play.

“It’s inexcusable to make mistakes like that. But‚ yeah‚ we just battle on.”

Asked how the result affected Chiefs’ ambitions of breaking into the top eight‚ Hunt responded: “A lot. We’ve got four games left. We’re going to have to try and win‚ certainly‚ the four of them and then see from there.”

Chiefs had key midfielder Njabulo Blom sent off for a second bookable offence in the 38th minute against TTM‚ and his suspension adds to an injury list that can make Chiefs’ top eight ambitions even more of an uphill battle.

Hunt said his side at least have a week to regroup before hosting fourth-placed Swallows FC at FNB on Wednesday.