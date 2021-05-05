New Bafana coach Broos makes his intentions clear: 'we have to rebuild the team — a younger team'

“It’s very important that I can come to South Africa as soon as possible‚ and that I can have meetings with my South African assistant. Because he has all the information that I need for the moment‚” Broos said.

“I will also look at several games South Africa played in the last few months‚ and with all that we will analyse what we have to do.

“There were some things that were a bit surprising looking at this past qualification campaign‚ such as it was very difficult for the team to keep a clean sheet. Except against Sao Tome‚ in the other games they always conceded a goal. In some games they conceded in the beginning of the game.

“This is something we have to work on. But there are many other things. I will try to be there next week‚ and have meetings on what we have to do in the next month.

“We will do everything to qualify for the World Cup next year. But it can be a deception if we don’t‚ because when you are starting to rebuild a team it needs time.”

A 1970s and 1980s defender who earned 24 caps for Belgium‚ Broos played for RSC Anderlecht and Club Brugge.

Coaching Club Brugge he won league titles in 1991-92 and 1995-96‚ the Belgian Cup twice‚ and Belgian Super Cup four times. He won the 2003-04 league title with Anderlecht.

From there his teams coached included Trabzonspor in Turkey‚ JS Kabylie and NA Hussein Dey in Algeria‚ and Cameroon from 2016 to 2017. Most recently he was sports director‚ then caretaker-manager of Oostende in Belgium between 2018 and 2019.

Broos was sacked as coach of the Indomitable Lions by the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot) in December 2017‚ 10 months after he led them to their fifth Nations Cup title in Gabon that year‚ reportedly over pay issues. Cameroon beat Egypt 2-1 in the 2017 Nations Cup final.