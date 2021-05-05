Mamelodi Sundowns increased their lead at the top of the DStv Premiership standings to four points with a 2-0 win over struggling Maritzburg United at Loftus on Wednesday afternoon.

This was the second win in succession for the Brazilians after their 3-0 success over Orlando Pirates last weekend‚ and they have recovered from the mini slump that saw them go three outings without a victory.

Before they beat Pirates on Sunday‚ Sundowns played to goalless draws against fellow title chasers AmaZulu and Golden Arrows. They also suffered their first and only defeat of the season at the hands of Kaizer Chiefs.

With this victory secured through goals by Ricardo Nascimento and Gift Motupa‚ Sundowns have regained their advantage over AmaZulu who have played one more game as they enter the final stretch of the season.