'They should be sold and the funds pay for fans' therapy': Mzansi reacts to Kaizer Chiefs defeat to TTM

The football TL was a mess on Tuesday evening after Kaizer Chiefs suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

It started badly for Chiefs, who had Njabulo Blom sent off for a second bookable offence in the 38th minute.

A 10-man Chiefs thought they had done enough to secure a second consecutive draw after Lebogang Manyama equalised in the 66th, but conceded from the penalty spot in the dying seconds for a 2-1 defeat.

The result leaves Amakhosi with just one win from six league matches and in the bottom half of the table.

Their hopes of a top eight finish have not been helped by the fact they have only managed three victories in 20 league and cup games.

Social media was filled with reactions to the result, with many calling for coach Gavin Hunt to be given the boot.

Others mocked the club's fortunes and said they should work for Gift of the Givers because they are always donating points.