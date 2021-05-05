Soccer

'They should be sold and the funds pay for fans' therapy': Mzansi reacts to Kaizer Chiefs defeat to TTM

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
05 May 2021 - 08:30
Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt is under pressure after his side's loss.
Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt is under pressure after his side's loss.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

The football TL was a mess on Tuesday evening after Kaizer Chiefs suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

It started badly for Chiefs, who had Njabulo Blom sent off for a second bookable offence in the 38th minute.

A 10-man Chiefs thought they had done enough to secure a second consecutive draw after Lebogang Manyama equalised in the 66th, but conceded from the penalty spot in the dying seconds for a 2-1 defeat.

The result leaves Amakhosi with just one win from six league matches and in the bottom half of the table.

Their hopes of a top eight finish have not been helped by the fact they have only managed three victories in 20 league and cup games.

Social media was filled with reactions to the result, with many calling for coach Gavin Hunt to be given the boot.

Others mocked the club's fortunes and said they should work for Gift of the Givers because they are always donating points.

Last-gasp win for TTM piles more misery on Kaizer Chiefs

Simply nothing is going Kaizer Chiefs’ way, as, having seemingly scrambled a 10-man draw against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) on Tuesday night, ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Kaizer Chiefs blow two-goal lead against Bloem Celtic

Kaizer Chiefs continue to flail in their attempt to break into the DStv Premiership's top eight, spurning a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 in an intense ...
Sport
3 days ago

Sundowns pitted against Pitso and Ahly, Kaizer Chiefs meet Simba

Record Caf Champions League winners Al Ahly will face SA’s Mamelodi Sundowns in the quarterfinals for a second successive season after the draw was ...
Sport
4 days ago

Most read

  1. McCarthy unlikely to be named new Bafana coach after ‘ridiculous’ demands — ... Soccer
  2. Safa ‘concludes deal’ with new Bafana Bafana coach Soccer
  3. Man United protest: Liverpool match postponed after fans storm Old Trafford ... Soccer
  4. Steven Pienaar: 'Give the Bafana Bafana coaching job to Benni McCarthy' Soccer
  5. Irrepressible Sundowns outclass Pirates as they return to the Premiership summit Soccer

Latest Videos

The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
Bellavista building wars: Council properties cause chaos
X