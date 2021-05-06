Ex-Chiefs and Sundowns star George Lebese's attempts to resurrect his career at TTM hit a snag

Attempts by former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns star George Lebese to resurrect his career at Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) have hit a snag.

The midfielder has stopped training with TTM after the club failed to secure his international clearance.

Lebese has not played since turning out for Colorado Springs Switchbacks in the second-tier USL Championship in the US before the outbreak of Covid-19.

In March he announced that a US travel ban forced him to terminate his contract with Switchbacks‚ but TTM coach Dylan Kerr said there are complex legalities and it means he is not a free agent.

“As far as I know‚ George is no longer with us because we can’t get a clearance for his work visa. I haven’t seen him lately but I think he has gone home.

“I don’t know if he is still part of TTM‚” said Kerr.