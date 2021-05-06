Mabasa brace sets up dominant win for Pirates against Leopards

A brace by Tshegofatsho Mabasa scored in the 47th and 67th minutes put Bucs in the driving seat. Substitute Gabadinho Mhango banged in the third, to make for a convincing scoreline, in the 86th.

Pirates earned their first win in five matches in all competitions, the result leaving them in fourth place in the league with five matches left to play, as Bucs attempt to rally late to compete for second spot and a place in next season’s Caf Champions League.

A frustrating opening half saw Josef Zinnbauer’s men create chances, but Pirates were unable to put these away and had to go the break goalless.

Siphesihle Ndlovu latched on to the rebound from a free-kick taken by Nkanyiso Zungu, seeing a shot blocked.

Wayde Jooste made some forceful runs form right-back and on one crossed to find Mabasa, Bucs’ big striker shooting over the bar.