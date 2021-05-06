'What made him stand out?' — New Bafana coach Hugo Broos splits opinions
The announcement of Belgian Hugo Broos as the new Bafana Bafana coach has left many fans puzzled.
On Wednesday, the South African Football Association (Safa) appointed Broos as the new head coach for the national team. He is expected in the country next week to meet all football stakeholders.
Broos replaces Molefi Ntseki, who was axed for failing to take the national team to the 2022 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament.
Broos said he was excited to take charge of one of the biggest brands on the African continent.
“SA has a rich football history and is among the powerhouses on the continent. The country is full of quality and I am coming to coach a truly football nation with massive potential,’’ said Broos.
He said his priority would be to build a completely new team that will make a huge statement ahead of major global tournaments such as the Afcon and the Fifa World Cup.
“My main focus will be to weave in new players who have hunger and desire to achieve things. Young players are ambitious and want to prove a point. I need to start from there because I want to build a strong Bafana Bafana side for the future,” he said.
On social media, many fans were left puzzled by the announcement, after hoping that AmaZulu head coach Benni McCarthy would be named coach.
Some questioned Safa's decision to go for Broos instead of a local coach.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
SAFA'a process of selecting #BafanaBafanaCoach demonstrated perfectly here pic.twitter.com/o98PMoWTHf— Raymond Monty Maboea 🌍 (@RayMaboya) May 5, 2021
SAFA just showed South Africans a middle finger 😭 #BafanaBafanaCoach pic.twitter.com/9VtlNDHLuR— Father of Azania 🇿🇦 (@DrLTBell) May 5, 2021
Rumor: Benni will be a Bafana coach.— Vuka Sphinde (@NzorieZN) May 5, 2021
Fans: Ay Benni is destroying his promising career, he shouldn't take it
Safa: Hugo Broos is the new Bafana coach
Fans: 😳😳😳😳Why not give Benni a chance bcoz he is a local and understands the assignment 😵😵😵#BafanaBafanaCoach pic.twitter.com/2CjpFf2nZe
This is what Hugo Broos said about Bafana Bafana few years ago. SAFA on the other hand says we are in good hands. I wonder how much he is earning.#BafanaBafanaCoach pic.twitter.com/GcePt20dJJ— Mbulazi KaDingiswayo (@KingMbulazi) May 5, 2021
Personally I'm happy Benni McCarthy is not Bafana Bafana Coach yet...— Shakes Rampedi (@ShakesRampedi) May 5, 2021
I really want him to see this AmaZulu project through, building something special there
Quality Coach and I know the Bafana train will be back for him#DStvPrem #HebeUsuthu #BafanaBafanaCoach pic.twitter.com/YsEizAJmoA
Instead they’ll bring someone from another place who will continue to do nothing for the National team 😒— MaMsezane (@WaBenoni) May 5, 2021
Hogo Boss has been appointed as Bafana Bafana head coach,— Makaveli (@TimAnkh666) May 5, 2021
Louis Vuitton as assistant coach, Versace as technical director and Tom Ford as water boy 😅
Was he the first choice?— Makhaya (@MulaudziBT) May 5, 2021
What is his mandate?
Is he assembling his own technical team?
What made him to stand out?
How much is he getting paid?
How long is the deal?
Can the Marawa Scorpions help? @robertmarawa #msw #BafanaBafana
#BafanaBafanaCoach
Hugo Broos, Benni McCarthy or any other coach has zero chance of success as long as we have the old SAFA dinosaurs at the top.— Big Mo (@MogomotsiLebot2) May 5, 2021
Danny Jordan and his merry men needs to go so someone who can come with structural changes can take over.#BafanaBafanaCoach
Somehow I foresee Bafana falling, and rebuild, falling and rebuilding. But we shall give Hugo "Boss"Broos a chance to prove himself and we need to pray for the success of the team and new stuff, As a nation let's be positive Bafana Needs it🇿🇦 #BafanaBafanaCoach#BafanaBafanaCoach pic.twitter.com/hEOo6gnP9F— Neo Jama (@NSabhokwe) May 5, 2021
We need to support the new coach as South Africans...Our players and coaches want to trade in Europe so why is a problem when European want to also work here?— Thipakgolo Maleka (@Thipakgolo2) May 5, 2021
He will leave like the anothers with money 💵 full in his pocket but no results only because it's not a coach problem we are having here. . pic.twitter.com/O9ETfbmOHN— Mike Panay (@PanayMusic) May 5, 2021