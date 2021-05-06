Soccer

Winning Europa League not enough for club like Manchester United, says Fernandes

06 May 2021 - 10:29 By Reuters
Bruno Fernandes has established himself as one of the most important players in the Manchester United lineup.
SHOT-STOPPER Bruno Fernandes has established himself as one of the most important players in the Manchester United lineup.
Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes said winning the Uefa Europa League would signal improvement at the Old Trafford side but success in Europe's second-tier club competition should not be enough for them.

United have all but booked their place in the final of the competition they last won in 2017, having thrashed AS Roma 6-2 in the first leg of their semi-final tie in Manchester.

Speaking ahead of the return fixture later on Thursday, Fernandes said the team must view the tournament as a launch pad for long-term success.

"For us, it's a signal of improvement if we win the Europa League, because last season we didn't win anything.

"So, if we win a trophy this season it's an improvement - but still not enough for us," Fernandes told reporters.

"When you play for this club, your standard has to be high.

"For me, the game against Roma wasn't my best, but in numbers everyone will say it's the best I've done because the two goals and two assists was the first time I did it for the club.

"I want to improve so I have to do maybe next time two assists and two goals, or three goals and two assists ... but the most important for me is the way we win and we're closer to getting the trophy."

Fernandes said he hoped striker Edinson Cavani and midfielder Paul Pogba would remain at the club.

The contract of World Cup winner Pogba, who joined United from Juventus for 89 million pounds ($123.65 million) in 2016, is set to run out in 2022.

Cavani arrived at United on a one-year contract in October with an option for another 12 months but he remains undecided about his future.

"Of course, we know they're really important for us, the qualities they have for us are difficult to find on the market for a good price," Fernandes said.

"Everyone knows the team is moving up and with their help too so it's important that we keep our best players and keep improving the team." 

MORE:

McCarthy unlikely to be named new Bafana coach after ‘ridiculous’ demands — Safa official

Fan favourite Benni McCarthy is unlikely to be named as the new Bafana Bafana coach this week as the nation’s soccer lovers and many observers ...
Sport
1 day ago

'What made him stand out?' — New Bafana coach Hugo Broos splits opinions

Belgian Hugo Broos replaces Molefi Ntseki who was axed for failing to take the national team to the 2022 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament.
Sport
6 hours ago

Who is Bafana Bafana's new coach Hugo Broos?

Bafana Bafana have a new man at the helm and after Belgian Hugo Broos's arrival on Wednesday‚ we take a closer look at the coach's career and where ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Belgian Hugo Broos named as the new Bafana Bafana coach

Belgian Hugo Broos has been named the new coach of Bafana Bafana‚ Safa announced on Wednesday.
Sport
23 hours ago

Last-gasp win for TTM piles more misery on Kaizer Chiefs

Simply nothing is going Kaizer Chiefs’ way, as, having seemingly scrambled a 10-man draw against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) on Tuesday night, ...
Sport
1 day ago

Steven Pienaar: 'Give the Bafana Bafana coaching job to Benni McCarthy'

Former Bafana Bafana captain Steven Pienaar says Benni McCarthy has the stature to take over the national team head coaching job‚ has shown enough ...
Sport
2 days ago

Cautious Sundowns will not let their guard down against Middendorp's unpredictable Maritzburg

Mamelodi Sundowns will not let their guard down when they face unpredictable Maritzburg United and tactically versatile Ernst Middendorp in a DStv ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. McCarthy unlikely to be named new Bafana coach after ‘ridiculous’ demands — ... Soccer
  2. 'They should be sold and the funds pay for fans' therapy': Mzansi reacts to ... Soccer
  3. Belgian Hugo Broos named as the new Bafana Bafana coach Soccer
  4. Who is Bafana Bafana's new coach Hugo Broos? Soccer
  5. Steven Pienaar: 'Give the Bafana Bafana coaching job to Benni McCarthy' Soccer

Latest Videos

Death of a queen: Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu honoured on journey to KZN
The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
X