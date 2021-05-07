Why the Nedbank Cup final is giving TTM coach Dylan Kerr a migraine

“Every game I have a headache of the squad to pick and never mind the starting XI. But now I am going to have the biggest migraine to pick that starting XI because we know some players are not going to play and others will not even get the strip‚” he said.

“I was in this position as a player way back in 1995 where I played 95 percent of the matches [for Reading in the English First Division] but when it came to the play-off final [for promotion] against Bolton Wanderers at the old Wembley Stadium I was left out of the squad.

“I know how some people are going to feel on Friday night when I announce the team but at the same time I am hoping that those who are going to be picked will appreciate being in the line-up against a team that has not done as well in the league as we are.”

To be able to make history‚ Kerr said his charges will need to play smart in the cup final.

“It is a cup final and you have to box clever‚ be street smart and play the way we played against Chiefs [TTM beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 in a league match in Polokwane on Tuesday night].

“Obviously you want to wrap up the game in 90 minutes but you have to score more goals than the opposition. But we have practiced penalties in the previous rounds.”