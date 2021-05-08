Sundowns captain Kekana: ‘I’m happy for the younger Pitso, Riva and Lebo’

Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana says their remaining five DStv Premiership matches of the season are going to test them mentally more than physically and tactically.

The Brazilians, who have a game in hand, lead second-placed AmaZulu by four points with five matches remaining as they continue with their mission to win the championship for a record four times in succession.

Next on their agenda is rejuvenated TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday in Nelspruit who go into this match with confidence after recent successive league wins over Baroka and Cape Town City.

“Our run in is going to be difficult, it is also going to be more mental than tactically and physically challenging,” Kekana said.

“We are hoping to get the required three points starting with TS Galaxy on Sunday and continue do the same for the rest of the matches as it is our desire.

“You must remember that in the middle of this we still have the quarterfinal of the Champions League [against Al Ahly] but we will try to tackle these fixtures with the same energy and seriousness like we have always done.

“We just have to continue with the good run of form that we have been having and make sure that we take every game as it comes. This has been the mantra of the team where everybody knows that we have to take each game as it comes and do our best to win at all times.”

Veteran stalwart Kekana, 35, who has made only 14 appearances in all competitions so far this season, added that he would like to be on the pitch every week but he is happy to see younger players getting opportunities and doing well for the team.