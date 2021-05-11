Starting on a clean slate can be an advantage for Hugo Broos‚ the new Bafana Bafana coach has said‚ while acknowledging he has a crash course to undergo on South African football before the national team’s World Cup qualifiers in September.

Broos‚ appointed last week and who arrived in SA on Monday night‚ was given some breathing space to that kickoff of the Qatar 2022 group stages when the Confederation of African Football postponed it from next month to September.

Bafana’s first two Group G games are against Zimbabwe away‚ then Ghana at home in September.

Broos told SABC Sport on Tuesday morning that he has a sense of Bafana from when he met them as coach of the Cameroon team that went on to win the tournament in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The Indomitable Lions drew twice against Shakes Mashaba’s South Africa‚ who did not qualify‚ in March 2016 — 2-2 in Limbe and 0-0 in Durban.