Soccer

Broos says he told Safa he would not take charge of SA U-23s at Tokyo Olympics

12 May 2021 - 16:59 By Marc Strydom
Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos during the press conference at Safa House on May 12 2021 in Johannesburg.
Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos during the press conference at Safa House on May 12 2021 in Johannesburg.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Hugo Broos has said he was asked by the SA Football Association (Safa) if he might take charge of the South African Under-23 team participating at the Olympic Games in Tokyo in July and August‚ but made it clear he would not.

David Notoane’s Olympic team is now effectively an Under-24 side, given the allowances in the rules of the men’s tournament at the Tokyo Games due to their postponement by a year. Three overage players are also permitted per squad.

New Bafana Bafana coach Broos said he told Safa that out of respect for Notoane‚ who qualified the team to the Olympics as third-placed finishers at the 2019 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations‚ he would not take charge of the team in Tokyo.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos reveals Macedonian-born assistant coach

New Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has revealed that one of his assistant coaches will be Macedonian-born Cedomir Janevski‚ the current head coach of ...
Sport
3 hours ago

“They asked me‚ ‘Coach‚ will you do that?’ I said‚ ‘No‚ I will not do that,’” Broos said while being presented to the media at Safa House in Nasrec on Wednesday.

“Why? I need to have respect for the coach who qualified the U-23s for Japan. I will not come now and say I will do it. I have confidence in him. I will have a meeting with him in the coming days‚ and we will discuss it. But he is the coach who will take the team to the Olympics.

“And I will be monitoring the games. There will be no problem. But he will stay the coach. And I think I have to respect that.”

Notoane’s U-23s beat Ghana on penalties in the third-place playoff at the U-23 Nations Cup in Egypt.

MORE:

WATCH | What's wrong with Bafana?

As the new coach of Bafana Bafana Hugo Broos delivers his first press conference, we take a look at what’s happened to the national soccer team since ...
Sport
3 hours ago

New Bafana coach Broos is bullish as he starts with a clean slate

Belgian Hugo Broos’s crowning glory was coaching a depleted Cameroon squad to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations title
Sport
22 hours ago

Why new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos starts on an advantage

Starting on a clean slate can be an advantage for Hugo Broos‚ the new Bafana Bafana coach has said‚ while acknowledging he has a crash course to ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. TTM chairman Sello awards the entire R7m Cup winnings to his players and staff Soccer
  2. Sascoc officially rejects majority independent board at Cricket SA Cricket
  3. ‘I hope we’re making you proud’ — Siya Kolisi’s emotional Mother’s Day message ... Rugby
  4. TTM's cup-winning coach Dylan Kerr: I had to spend two-and-a-half hours running ... Soccer
  5. Mngqithi says Sundowns not focusing on log table: ‘Our focus is on our ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody
X