Kaizer Chiefs on course for worst PSL finish after draw against Swallows

With Swallows FC having established themselves as the undisputed draw kings of the second half of the DStv Premiership, and Kaizer Chiefs struggling to win too, a 1-1 stalemate on Wednesday evening should not have come as a surprise.

Kagiso Malinga’s eighth-minute strike in the Soweto derby at FNB Stadium was cancelled by Leonardo Castro’s 14th-minute opener in a lively start to a relatively entertaining opening half.

The two teams’ cancel culture only increased in a second half where both ventured less, and spent most of the time working hard to negate the other's strengths.

For Chiefs, the effort to notch wins in their final matches continued to hit a wall, and now they have two games to claw out of the bottom half of the log. The wall was a hard-working, fifth-placed Birds, who flew to their start back in the Premiership but, having remarkably still only lost a single game, seem happy now to ride out the end of the campaign preserving their place in the top eight.

Brandon Truter’s Swallows equalled the most draws in a PSL season, 17. They have shared the spoils in 13 of their last 15 games.