Soccer

Maritzburg shoot down Arrows to all but secure Premiership status

12 May 2021 - 17:19
Exciting Maritzburg United midfielder Bongokuhle Hlongwane celebrates after scoring one of the goals.
Exciting Maritzburg United midfielder Bongokuhle Hlongwane celebrates after scoring one of the goals.
Image: Steve Haag/BackpagePix

The great escape is on by Maritzburg United.

The Team of Choice pulled off a nervy but much needed 3-2 DStv Premiership win over provincial rivals Lamontville Golden Arrows to get out of the relegation zone and significantly enhance their chances of avoiding automatic relegation or the play-offs.

With this win, Maritzburg moved to 12th spot and they now have a slight advantage of a game in hand over Stellenbosch, Chippa United and Black Leopards who are on the bottom half of the table.

There is no time for the players and German coach Ernst Middendorp to dwell on this vital victory over third-placed Arrows as they have a trip to Polokwane to take on newly crowned Nedbank Cup champions who are fighting for their lives in the Premiership Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) on Saturday.

For Abafana bes'thende, who missed out on an opportunity to pull away from fourth-placed Orlando Pirates, have time to work on their deficiencies as they only return to league action against TS Galaxy on Wednesday at home.

Maritzburg opened the scoring after 15 minutes a through a powerful left footed shot by Tegobo Tlolane that gave Arrows goalkeeper Sifiso Mlungwana no chance after his defence failed to clear a throw-in by Ryan Rae.

A few minutes later, Maritzburg missed a glorious opportunity to increase their lead after Bongokuhle Hlongwane failed to find the target with his close range header when he connected with a cross from Thabiso Kutumela.

Maritzburg created most of the chances of the opening exchanges but the visitors also had notable attacking moments with Knox Mutizwa, Michael Gumede and Lindokuhle Mtshali on the front front.

Five minutes after the half time break, Hlongwane was bought down on the edge of the box by Thabani Zuke. Kutumela wasted a good opportunity by blasting the ball over the cross-bar from the resultant spot kick.

Maritzburg, who have been threatening Arrows for a while, finally increased their lead through livewire Kutumela when he placed his low shot into an empty net after 57 minutes for his 12th goal of the season.

A minute later, Michael Gumede pulled one back for Arrows when he sneaked between pedestrian Maritzburg defenders Clayton Daniels and Travis Graham after they launched a quick counter attack.

Maritzburg further increased their lead through Hlongwane who rifled home a left footed shot past Mlungwana after he was released by a short pass from Kutumela who was a constant thorn for Arrows.

There was drama in the closing stages when referee Thando Ndzandzeka pointed to the spot after Nazeer Alie handled in the box for Nduduzo Sibiya to beat Marcel Engelhardt.

Engelhardt dived the right way and got a tough on the ball but his effort was not enough as the ball rolled into an empty net but that proved to be the most notable moment of the match as Maritzburg held on for this important victory.

MORE:

WATCH | What's wrong with Bafana?

As the new coach of Bafana Bafana Hugo Broos delivers his first press conference, we take a look at what’s happened to the national soccer team since ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Tuchel relishing Chelsea run-in with two titles up for grabs

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said on Tuesday he is embarking on some of the most thrilling weeks of his managerial career with his club in two ...
Sport
1 day ago

UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings against three Super League clubs

European soccer's governing body UEFA has opened a disciplinary investigation into Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus over their attempts to launch ...
Sport
5 hours ago

TTM's cup-winning coach Dylan Kerr: I had to spend two-and-a-half hours running around Polokwane

Dylan Kerr's journey to being a trophy-winning coach in South Africa has had plenty of twists‚ turns and obstacles‚ to the point that even by ...
Sport
2 days ago

Benni‚ Mothwa and Nurković win monthly awards

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy and his goalkeeper Veli Mothwa were on Wednesday announced as March/April DStv Premiership coach and player of the month ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Iniesta extends Vissel Kobe contract by two years

Former Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta said on Tuesday he has extended his contract with Vissel Kobe by another two years and wants to keep ...
Sport
1 day ago

Swallows FC plot more misery for ailing Kaizer Chiefs

Swallows FC coach Brandon Truter wants to end his team’s four-match winless run against struggling Kaizer Chiefs.
Sport
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. TTM chairman Sello awards the entire R7m Cup winnings to his players and staff Soccer
  2. Sascoc officially rejects majority independent board at Cricket SA Cricket
  3. ‘I hope we’re making you proud’ — Siya Kolisi’s emotional Mother’s Day message ... Rugby
  4. TTM's cup-winning coach Dylan Kerr: I had to spend two-and-a-half hours running ... Soccer
  5. Mngqithi says Sundowns not focusing on log table: ‘Our focus is on our ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody
X