Rushine de Reuck has successfully acclimatised to the busy life at title-chasing Mamelodi Sundowns and his sights are firmly set on the DStv Premiership and the Caf Champions League.

Since he arrived at Chloorkop in January‚ the defender has established himself as one of the key central defenders for the Brazilians where he has partnered Ricardo Nascimento‚ Mosa Lebusa and Brian Onyango.

He has featured in 24 matches in all competitions and will be vital for Manqoba Mngqithi‚ Steve Komphela and Rulani Mokwena in their last four league matches and during the Champions League quarterfinal against Al Ahly in Cairo on Saturday.

“At Sundowns things are a lot different compared to Maritzburg United, where I used to play once a week‚” he said as Sundowns prepared to face Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly.

“Now we play two or three times a week‚ but this is what you want to be part of as a player — and challenge for trophies.

“I am a very ambitious person and I want to fight for all the trophies that are available and I know I can achieve that here at Sundowns. I am happy to be here‚ I am working as hard as I can but I know it is going to take time because I believe my best is yet to come.”