Swallows FC plot more misery for ailing Kaizer Chiefs

Swallows FC coach Brandon Truter wants to end his team’s four-match winless run against struggling Kaizer Chiefs.

The Birds beat Chiefs 1-0 at home in the first round the hard way, and have to repeat the trick on Wednesday.

Swallows’ victory against Chiefs in November is one of only eight matches the Dube Birds have managed to win on their return to the DStv Premiership after spending five years in the wilderness.

Truter’s side have managed to keep their place in the top half of the Premiership table despite playing 16 draws and losing one in 25 matches they’ve played.

Speaking ahead of visiting their Soweto rivals at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday‚ Truter said the ailing Chiefs side gives them an opportunity to go back to winning ways and cement their place in fifth spot, where they are currently with 40 points - two points ahead of SuperSport United.

“It is a special game‚” Truter said.