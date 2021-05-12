Soccer

UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings against three Super League clubs

12 May 2021 - 13:21 By Reuters
Jordi Alba of FC Barcelona and Luka Modric of Real Madrid battle for possession during the La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on April 10, 2021 in Madrid, Spain.
Jordi Alba of FC Barcelona and Luka Modric of Real Madrid battle for possession during the La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on April 10, 2021 in Madrid, Spain.
Image: Angel Martinez

European soccer's governing body UEFA has opened a disciplinary investigation into Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus over their attempts to launch a breakaway Super League.

The clubs are the only three of the original 12 to have not distanced themselves from the project following an outpouring of criticism.

"UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary inspectors have today appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding a potential violation of UEFA's legal framework by Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus in connection with the so-called 'Super League' project," UEFA said in a statement. 

Most read

  1. TTM chairman Sello awards the entire R7m Cup winnings to his players and staff Soccer
  2. Sascoc officially rejects majority independent board at Cricket SA Cricket
  3. ‘I hope we’re making you proud’ — Siya Kolisi’s emotional Mother’s Day message ... Rugby
  4. TTM's cup-winning coach Dylan Kerr: I had to spend two-and-a-half hours running ... Soccer
  5. Mngqithi says Sundowns not focusing on log table: ‘Our focus is on our ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody
X