The organisers of Friday’s Kaizer Chiefs supporters’ protest march to the Soweto giants’ headquarters at Naturena have promised a “legal and courteous” proceeding.

The organisers clarified that they have received permission from Chiefs and the relevant authorities‚ including the Johannesburg metro police (JMPD), for the march to Amakhosi’s Village to hand over a memorandum of their grievances.

“Kaizer Chiefs Football Club supporters have realised their constitutional right as stipulated in section 17 of the constitution ... which states that ‘everyone has the right‚ peacefully and unarmed‚ to assemble‚ to demonstrate‚ to picket and to present petitions’‚" the organisers said in a statement on Wednesday.

“As concerned supporters‚ looking at dismal results and the perpetual decline of our beloved football club‚ we saw it fit to exercise this constitutional right and organise a peaceful and lawful protest to Naturena to raise our grievances with relevant Kaizer Chiefs authorities.

“We have followed all correct procedures to ensure that this march is both legal and courteous. We have met with law-enforcement officials from JMPD‚ Kaizer Chiefs officials and media personnel looking for advice and permission.

“We are pleased that we were able to reach a common consensus and understanding with the two parties and we want to announce that the peaceful march is ongoing as planned.