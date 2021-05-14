Ex-Safa CEO Mumble hits back: ‘Jordaan has emasculated the role of the CEO’

Former SA Football Association (Safa) CEO Dennis Mumble has hit back at Safa president Danny Jordaan’s suggestion that the lack of implementation of certain development projects at the organisation was the fault of former CEOs.

In an interview with TimesLIVE in the wake of Bafana Bafana’s failure to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, Jordaan had been questioned about lack of implementation on certain projects he had promised since his election in 2013. One example was the nine satellites promised for Safa’s School of Excellence, of which one has been created in Durban.

In a story published on April 23 headlined, “Jordaan on Safa deficiencies: ‘Although the president gets blamed it’s not the president that does these things’”, Jordaan had suggested his ex-CEOs were at fault for such shortcomings.

Mumble recently broke his media silence since a hard-hitting 71-page report he authored to Safa’s national executive committee (NEC) was leaked early last year, and hit back in a strongly-worded statement sent to TimesLIVE titled, “Danny Jordaan’s Smoke and Mirrors”.

“In 2015, Fifa belatedly discovered just how detrimental it could be to have an all-powerful president whose decisions went largely unchallenged in an organisation whose leadership had become so complacent that it tipped the governance scale from accountability to sycophancy,” Mumble wrote.

“The reputational damage to Fifa ... resulted in Fifa reporting a financial loss of $369m for the 2016 financial year.

“Fifa responded by completely overhauling its governance structures to create stronger checks and balances through independent governance committees and an empowered CEO. The result was a spectacular turnaround that saw Fifa increase its financial support to its members around the world a year later and, although not perfect, a much more resilient governance structure holds the promise of greater accountability into the future.

“However, instead of learning from that sad chapter in its mother body’s history, Safa is deliberately speeding in the opposite direction, subjecting itself to the dictates of a mercurial president whose sole purpose is to entrench himself while some of the organisation’s prize jewels are backsliding into oblivion – Bafana Bafana’s recent failure to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations being emblematic of that backsliding.”

Mumble alleged that, rather than delegating to ex-CEO Mumble and ex-acting CEO Gay Mokoena, Jordaan centralised power around the presidency.

“Jordaan has completely emasculated the role of the CEO, reducing the position to the status of a mere clerk and appointed long-standing friends to head up key governance committees who have failed to hold him to account – despite numerous well-documented complaints of a presidency that routinely goes against the norms of good governance.

“Yet, despite the sorry state of affairs at Safa, Jordaan ... continues to evade responsibility for the numerous decisions he has taken that have led to the quicksand that Bafana Bafana is trapped in right now.