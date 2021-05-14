Gavin Hunt makes promise to Kaizer Chiefs supporters

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has promised nothing less than a well-prepared team who show maximum commitment when they meet Simba FC in the Soweto giants’ historic first leg of their first Caf Champions League quarterfinal on Saturday.

Chiefs had never reached a group stage of Africa’s premier continental competition before this year’s competition.

If the history of the occasion at FNB Stadium (kickoff 6pm) were not enough motivation for the players‚ perhaps a march to the club’s headquarters by supporters in a protest organised via social media will serve as a reminder that Amakhosi’s long-suffering fans deserve some joy.

Chiefs are in the midst of their sixth season without silverware‚ and this campaign in the DStv Premiership are in a woeful 10th place‚ with every chance of ending lower than their two worst finishes of ninth.

The Champions League has been a silver lining to a dark cloud season.