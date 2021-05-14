Soccer

PODCAST | ‘I had a dream’, says Bafana Bafana keeper Ronwen Williams

Bareng-Batho Kortjaas Sports editor and columnist: Sunday Times
14 May 2021 - 13:28
SuperSport United goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.
Image: Lefty Shivambu\Gallo Images

If you want loyalty get a dog, they say. If you want a one club man, SuperSport United goalkeeper Ronwen Williams is your go-to guy.

He arrived at the club as a child and is living his dream as number one goalkeeper for club and country.

On SportsLIVE with BBK, Williams spoke to me about Mokoena, Mbule, following Tau’s example, Hugo Broos and 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Here is what he had to say: 

