PODCAST | ‘I had a dream’, says Bafana Bafana keeper Ronwen Williams

If you want loyalty get a dog, they say. If you want a one club man, SuperSport United goalkeeper Ronwen Williams is your go-to guy.

He arrived at the club as a child and is living his dream as number one goalkeeper for club and country.

On SportsLIVE with BBK, Williams spoke to me about Mokoena, Mbule, following Tau’s example, Hugo Broos and 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Here is what he had to say: