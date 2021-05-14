Shocking state of Nelson Mandela Bay municipal fields

Neglected municipal soccer facilities with uncut grass, unmarked fields, large bare patches and no running water are but a few of the challenges local football associations in Nelson Mandela Bay have to endure.

The state of municipal facilities has resulted in some associations falling behind on fixtures while others have not even started playing.

Lulama Boyce, 31, who is with the Walmer Football Association (Wafa) interim structure, said they were six matches behind.

While Wafa awaits the municipality’s assistance, other local football associations have already started with their fixtures.

