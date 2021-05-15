Kaizer Chiefs smashing four past Simba has Gavin Hunt giggling in stitches

Domestically Kaizer Chiefs have perhaps never been worse, and in the Caf Champions League they just seem to get better, demolishing Simba SC 4-0 in the first leg of Amakhosi’s historic first quarterfinal at FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

A team that has won two matches in 15 to sit in 10th place in the DStv Premiership are now assured a place in the last four of Africa’s premier continental competition, barring an event as improbable and fantastic in Dar Es Salaam on Saturday.

Erick Mathoho’s sixth minute strike, Samir Nurkovic’s blistering brace in the 34th and 57th and Leonardo Castro’s fourth in the 63rd even had embattled Amakhosi coach Gavin Hunt, barely able to manage a smile in this domestic annus horribilis, giggling in stitches.

Simba signalled ambition from Tanzania’s top clubs by first reaching the quarterfinals in 2018-19. This season they beat Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly 1-0 and topped Group A.

They arrived with a smattering of class in foreign players, including two Zambia internationals – ex-Zesco United winger Clatous Chama on the left wing and Larry Bwalya at playmaker.