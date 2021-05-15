Mixed messages: Broos reveals Ntseki as Bafana assistant, Safa issues denial

In another case of uncoordinated messaging from the SA Football Association, Hugo Broos on Friday night announced in a radio interview that former Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki would be his assistant, prompting a denial by Safa.

Broos, in an interview on SAfm radio appeared to let the cat out of the bag that Ntseki, who the new Bafana head coach has replaced, will remain on as an assistant-coach.

“My local assistant coach is the former Bafana coach, Molefi Ntseki,” Broos told the Sport On SAfm show.

“I have met with him twice already and the man is an encyclopedia, he knows all the players here and he’s happy to be assistant again. That’s good to me, because I asked him if he’s sure and he said, ‘Yes’.”