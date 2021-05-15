Pitso Mosimane outwits Sundowns as Ahly take quarterfinal lead in Cairo

Mamelodi Sundowns have a mammoth task on their hands after allowing reigning Caf Champions League holders Al Ahly to beat them 2-0 in the first leg of their quarterfinals at the Al Salam Stadium on Saturday night.

The return leg will be played in Pretoria this coming Saturday with Ahly assured of a place in the last four if they can protect their lead.

Al Ahly‚ coached by Sundowns’ former boss Pitso Mosimane‚ started the match with an intention to get an early lead but the visitors held their nerves and quickly adjusted to the pace of the game and soon created a few half-chances of their own in an intense tactical battle.

Sundowns striker Gift Motupa was unlucky to see his header crashing off the upright with Ahly keeper and skipper Mohamed El-Shenawy beaten in the 20th minute.

The home side‚ however‚ showed their class and why they've won this trophy a record nine times.