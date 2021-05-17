WATCH | LOL! MaMkhize is every mood after Royal AM’s win over Tuks

When she isn't securing business deals or slaying screens on her reality show, Shauwn Mkhize is losing her mind on TV at her football team's victories.

MaMkhize, as she is affectionately known, lit up social media this past weekend when a video of her reaction to Royal AM's come-from-behind 2-1 victory at University of Pretoria on Sunday was shared online.

In the video MaMkhize, who owns the club, can be seen jumping for joy and hugging those around her at the final whistle.

In a post-match interview, she was grinning from ear to ear as her son, club chairman and player Andile, spoke about the win.

“Guys, if there is one thing I can tell you about my team: we are one united front. We always say: 'united we stand, divided we fall'. I told them, I gave them permission to go and kill, because if they do not kill today they will be killed. I told them they must go and fight like champions,” she said, when asked about the victory.

She said her team made her proud.

“I don't know what to say. At the end of the game I was a little emotional and I cried a little bit because I can't believe we have done this.”

MaMkhize added that her side will bring “a little bit of spice” to the Premiership should they go on to win automatic promotion from the GladAfrica Championship.