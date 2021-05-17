WATCH | LOL! MaMkhize is every mood after Royal AM’s win over Tuks
When she isn't securing business deals or slaying screens on her reality show, Shauwn Mkhize is losing her mind on TV at her football team's victories.
MaMkhize, as she is affectionately known, lit up social media this past weekend when a video of her reaction to Royal AM's come-from-behind 2-1 victory at University of Pretoria on Sunday was shared online.
In the video MaMkhize, who owns the club, can be seen jumping for joy and hugging those around her at the final whistle.
In a post-match interview, she was grinning from ear to ear as her son, club chairman and player Andile, spoke about the win.
“Guys, if there is one thing I can tell you about my team: we are one united front. We always say: 'united we stand, divided we fall'. I told them, I gave them permission to go and kill, because if they do not kill today they will be killed. I told them they must go and fight like champions,” she said, when asked about the victory.
She said her team made her proud.
“I don't know what to say. At the end of the game I was a little emotional and I cried a little bit because I can't believe we have done this.”
MaMkhize added that her side will bring “a little bit of spice” to the Premiership should they go on to win automatic promotion from the GladAfrica Championship.
On the verge of winning the #GladAfricaChampionship and securing automatic promotion to the DStv Premiership, MaMkhize could not contain her excitement after Royal AM secured a dramatic win over Tuks 😂 pic.twitter.com/xnTitRrXkv— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) May 16, 2021
The team went into their penultimate match of the season ready to pop the champagne after long-time leaders Richards Bay tumbled down to fourth.
They needed the win and Richards Bay and Sekhukhune United to lose, to secure the title.
While Bay drew against Jomo Cosmos to fall out of contention, Sekhukhune United's win against Polokwane City means the champagne will have to remain on ice for now.
Royal AM's victory was celebrated on social media, with many cracking jokes about MaMkhize's match analysis, and their future in the Premiership.
Spice bathong, Mam’Mkhiz? That time how Andile wishes the world would open up and swallow him. What a time to be alive!🤣🤞🏾💪🏾— NgwakwanaM (@LeratoMB) May 16, 2021
A 13nth player she said 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂— La Decima LOADED 19/20 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Sandawana_) May 16, 2021