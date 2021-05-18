Soccer

'Absolute madness': Robert Marawa weighs in on Swallows FC failed sponsorship deal

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
18 May 2021 - 11:15
Robert Marawa has shared his thoughts on the PSL's decision. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Robert Marawa has expressed outrage at the Premier Soccer League's alleged decision to deny Swallows FC a potentially lucrative sponsorship deal with Telkom.

According to the Sunday Times, the PSL reportedly sees the sponsorship as being in conflict with the agreements it has with two of its major sponsors, MultiChoice and MTN, who are also in the telecommunications sector.

It allegedly defended the Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates deals with Vodafone, saying only sponsorships that were already in place when it secured the MultiChoice and MTN deals “are excluded from the exclusivity granted to the league sponsors”.

Marawa called the move "'absolute madness” and said it should not have happened.

“Swallows FC have every right to this sponsorship,” he added.

While some defended the decision, many agreed with Marawa, saying these kinds of issues arise when club owners are involved in running the league.

PSL acting CEO Mato Madlala referred all the questions to Swallows FC chairperson David Mogashoa, who said he was hopeful the sponsorship may go through.

