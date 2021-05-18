Thobejane returns to Baroka: I'm just happy to be back working with my brother Khurishi Mphahlele

Charismatic Kgoloko Thobejane is back at Baroka and cannot wait to get down to business.

After about four years of relative obscurity in the amateur ranks‚ the much-loved Thobejane has returned to the club to head the development of young talent for the future.

Thobejane was sacked by the club in 2018 with goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke‚ defender Olaleng Shaku‚ assistant goalkeeper coach Tshegofatso Machoene and kit manager Delbert Lekoana for allegedly drinking on the team bus.

“I am very happy to be back with this team that I love so much and I have a long history with‚” said Thobejane who coined the widely used football catch-phrase of “Football will kill you a real death.”

“I am ready to make a huge contribution to the future of this club by developing young talent at our junior structures and the Diski Challenge.

"Everything has been finalised with the chairman (Khurishi Mphahlele) and I am really looking forward to this challenge which is exciting for me.”

Thobejane said he is happy to be back working with his ‘brother’ and club owner Mphahlele.

“I am just happy to be back working with my brother Khurishi Mphahlele. I missed working closely with him because we have travelled this long road with him. I am confident good things will follow now that we have reunited.”

Mphahlele said he is happy to be working with Thobejane again and has confidence that he will add value in the development structures.

“He is back to head our development with immediate effect. He is my brother and I am happy that he is back with us because he has a special place in the history of this club. His job will be to nurture and prepare our young players for the future and I believe that he is the right man for the job.”

Mphahlele also heaped praise on coach Matsimela Thoka for ensuring that the club is not involved in the relegation dogfight during the remaining three matches of the season.

“I am proud of the job that Matsimela has done for us this season. I knew what I was doing when I appointed him because I knew his qualities and I also knew that he deserved a chance to be the head coach.

“We have never had so many points at this stage of the season and our focus now in the remaining three matches is to push for the top eight. We are also planning for pre-season and next season.”