Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) have avoided automatic relegation to the GladAfrica Championship after a hard-fought 0-0 draw with Baroka at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Tuesday.

With the point they earned in this uninspiring match‚ TTM have moved to eleventh spot on the log but they may be overtaken by Bloemfontein Celtic‚ who kicked off in the later match against Chippa United at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane.

Though they have avoided automatic relegation‚ coach Dylan Kerr and his coaching staff of Mpho Maleka and David Mathebula will be fully aware that they could be dragged into the promotion and relegation play-offs.

They will be forced to save their status in the play-offs if they drop points in their last two matches‚ and fellow strugglers Bloemfontein Celtic‚ Maritzburg United‚ Stellenbosch and Chippa United get positive results.