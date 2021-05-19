Richards Bay fire Simo Dladla: shock win over Kaizer Chiefs under his guidance a thing of the past

Richards Bay FC have opted to “part ways” with Simo Dladla‚ the head coach who oversaw them dump Kaizer Chiefs out of the Nedbank Cup‚ and who has steered them to fourth place in the GladAfrica Championship (NFD) with a game remaining.

The northern KwaZulu-Natal club said Dladla was being released with one huge fixture left for the club in the NFD season “due to poor performance”.

This follows Richards Bay having let slip the lead of the First Division over the past two weeks‚ and being in danger of not reaching the playoffs as they host 14th-placed Steenberg United at Richards Bay Stadium on Sunday.