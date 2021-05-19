Watch | 21-year-olds Ngcobo and Blom win Kaizer Chiefs awards

The 21-year-old pair of Nkosingiphle Ngcobo and Njabulo Blom have won Kaizer Chiefs’ last two monthly awards.

Ngcobo beat his nominees to the December/January award‚ where the winner is voted for by the supporters. Blom (21) won the February/March award. For Ngcobo it was a second successive monthly award as he also had won the first such prize for December.

The pair were handed the keys to two Toyota Corollas – Toyota are a Chiefs sponsor‚ and their partner in the monthly award – at FNB Stadium on Wednesday‚ which they will drive until the end of the season.