Motaung admitted that a place in the semifinals of the continent’s premier club competition would come as a welcome success in a sixth successive season without silverware where Chiefs are in 11th place in the DStv Premiership with three games remaining.

“There’s always a silver lining‚ and certainly what we’ve done in the Champions League is wonderful and I’m excited about it. It’s not going to be easy and it hasn’t been an easy journey‚” she said.

“I’m very concerned about the potential shenanigans we may face where we are going. But that’s not going to distract us.

“What’s important is for the team to continue being focused – the foundation’s been laid. Very good game on the weekend.

“And the team have to do well. We’re not going to allow ourselves to be distracted by what could potentially happen.

“But it would be unfortunate if we suddenly had negative Covid results – we haven’t had those [so far in the competition].”

Chiefs previously had not reached the group stages of the Champions League. They have experienced some gamesmanship along the way to the quarters‚ notably against Wydad Casablanca in the group stage.