Sundowns coach Mngqithi condemns Sirino's behaviour after his brazen public flirtation with Al Ahly

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has condemned Gaston Sirino's behaviour after the midfielder continued to publicly flirt with Egyptian suitors Al Ahly.

Al Ahly have never hidden their interest in the talented Uruguayan but he took things to the extreme when he was pictured wearing the Egyptian club’s jersey after Sundowns were beaten by the North Africans in the first leg of their Caf Champions League clash last week.

“I would prefer not to comment on that one‚” said Mngqithi referring to Sirino.

“I think it’s outside the perimeters of what I would have appreciated to talk about. But you are right‚ I don’t think it was appropriate for him to do that‚ but it is something that I don’t want to dwell much on at this stage.