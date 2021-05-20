Soccer

Sundowns coach Mngqithi condemns Sirino's behaviour after his brazen public flirtation with Al Ahly

20 May 2021 - 11:32
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi and Mosa Lebusa during the Mamelodi Sundowns press conference at Chloorkop on May 20 2021 in Pretoria.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has condemned Gaston Sirino's behaviour after the midfielder continued to publicly flirt with Egyptian suitors Al Ahly.

Al Ahly have never hidden their interest in the talented Uruguayan but he took things to the extreme when he was pictured wearing the Egyptian club’s jersey after Sundowns were beaten by the North Africans in the first leg of their Caf Champions League clash last week.

“I would prefer not to comment on that one‚” said Mngqithi referring to Sirino.

“I think it’s outside the perimeters of what I would have appreciated to talk about. But you are right‚ I don’t think it was appropriate for him to do that‚ but it is something that I don’t want to dwell much on at this stage.

“I want to focus more on this match‚ on winning the match on Saturday and not the negatives. I can say something negative about the player now and on Saturday the same player helps win the match‚ what would will you say after that?”

In the build-up to the first leg last week‚ Sirino told Sky Sports Arabia that: “It’s always good that a big team like Al Ahly [are] interested in me. I’m very focused playing well‚ and then we’ll see what happens.”

Sundowns host Al Ahly in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinal clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

