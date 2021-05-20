Themba Zwane in contention to face Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly in Champions League showdown

Influential Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Themba Zwane is in contention for the highly anticipated Champions League quarterfinal clash against Egyptian powerhouses Al Ahly at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

‘Mshishi’ missed Sundowns' 0-2 defeat to the Red Devils in the first leg in Cairo but coach Manqoba Mngqithi said on Thursday his star player trained this week with no signs of discomfort.

“Based on the report that we got from the doctors and the training that he had yesterday (Wednesday)‚ it looks very positive‚” said Mngqithi on Thursday.

“The doctors have indicated that he is looking well and during the training session he felt no pain. He has been training regularly trying to get himself fit‚ and we are more than optimistic that he will help us.”