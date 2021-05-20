Soccer

Themba Zwane in contention to face Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly in Champions League showdown

20 May 2021 - 11:40
Influential Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Themba Zwane is in contention for the highly anticipated Champions League quarterfinal clash against Egyptian powerhouses Al Ahly at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

‘Mshishi’ missed Sundowns' 0-2 defeat to the Red Devils in the first leg in Cairo but coach Manqoba Mngqithi said on Thursday his star player trained this week with no signs of discomfort.

“Based on the report that we got from the doctors and the training that he had yesterday (Wednesday)‚ it looks very positive‚” said Mngqithi on Thursday.

“The doctors have indicated that he is looking well and during the training session he felt no pain. He has been training regularly trying to get himself fit‚ and we are more than optimistic that he will help us.”

Zwane‚ who also missed Sundowns’ recent 1-0 DStv Premiership win over TS Galaxy‚ was dearly missed during the first leg and will play a big role for them if is he is cleared to play.

“Upon analysing the first leg‚ and we have done a lot on the game already‚ we do believe that Mshishi will play an immense role in the second leg.

“There are a lot of openings that he could have [found] for us. There are areas that we feel he normally occupies and were not occupied the way we would have liked for them to be occupied.

“We do believe that if he comes in‚ he is definitely somebody who can help the team achieve our objectives.”

