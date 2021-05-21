EXCLUSIVE | Ex-Bafana coach Ntseki: ‘We heard from the press conference the contract was terminated’

“It happened like that and we could not do anything about it. The most important thing for me and my agency was to say we had done our part in trying to protect the interests of football‚ but if your bosses say ‘thank you and goodbye’ you can’t force them to do otherwise.

“You can’t change something like that. By saying the contract has been terminated it means we are no longer seeing things the same way‚ we are no longer going in the same direction because we feel the failure of the team is about the coach and not any other thing.

“As a coach‚ we all know that you get hired to get fired and at the end of the day you must take your jacket and leave and look for other avenues in life.

“Coaching is my profession and it is my passion‚ and being a national team coach is every coach’s wish. Despite the challenges, I enjoyed every moment, whether negative or positive.”

Ntseki also confirmed that he had meetings with new coach Hugo Broos regarding being his assistant-coach‚ but said he did not want to go into the details of why he did not get the job.

“I was approached by Safa to say‚ ‘Now that we have terminated your contract‚ we feel you can be of help to the national team‚ please consider a position within the association on a technical level’.