Helman Mkhalele is assistant coach to new Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos

The SA Football Association (Safa) has revealed Helman Mkhalele as the SA assistant coach to new Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos.

Mkhalele — the former Bafana star and 1996 Africa Cup of Nations winner as a winger who also played for Jomo Comos and Orlando Pirates — has been a SA under-20 coach.

He has also been the assistant coach to David Notoane for the SA under-23 team.

Safa announced the appointment in a one-line statement put out on the official Bafana Bafana Twitter account on Friday afternoon.

“Safa and Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos have appointed former Bafana Bafana winger Helman Mkhalele as the local assistant coach,” Safa tweeted.

Mkhalele, in a playing career spanning from 1990 to 2008, also played in Turkey for Kayserispor, Ankaragücü, Göztepe and Malatyaspor.

One of the most exciting wingers to play for SA, he earned 66 caps for Bafana.