Kaizer Chiefs assistant Sheppard: ‘Gavin wears his heart on his sleeve – he’s very emotional’

Kaizer Chiefs assistant-coach Dillon Sheppard says the struggles of the club in the 2020-21 season have taken their toll on head coach Gavin Hunt.

Hunt – used to success at all the clubs he has been at‚ where he was wracked up four league titles and plenty of cup trophies – has enjoyed a torrid season domestically in his first season at a big three club as Chiefs wallow in 11th place in the DStv Premiership with three games left.

The silver lining is the Caf Champions League where a club that previously had not reached the group stage are on the verge of a remarkable semifinal appearance‚ as they take a 4-0 lead into the second leg of Saturday’s quarterfinal against Simba SC in Tanzania.

Ex-Bafana Bafana international Sheppard – a player under Hunt at the start of his career at Seven Stars and then at the end again at Bidvest Wits‚ where he was also a development head – was asked if had seen a different side to Chiefs’ coach this season.