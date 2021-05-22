Al Ahly and Pitso just too good for Sundowns

Pitso Mosimane returned as the prodigal son and usurped Shadrach‚ Meshach and Abednego in charge of an Al Ahly displaying stoicism of biblical proportions over the two legs of this Caf Champions League quarterfinal.

It says something when a coach can almost predict the way matches will go.

Yasser Ibrahim’s 11th-minute strike in Saturday’s second leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium was cancelled by Mosa Lebusa’s goal in the 30th. That led to a 1-1 scoreline that meant this replay of last season’s quarterfinal – where Mosimane was in charge of Downs – was an exact replica in scoreline.

Defending, and nine-time, champions Ahly progressed to yet another semifinal – 3-1 on aggregate, after winning 2-0 in Cairo. They were formidable in their discipline playing to winning – and not necessarily aesthetically pleasing, as is Sundowns’ custom – football in both legs.

Mosimane had not just out-thought his opposition coaching trio, and his Downs successors – Manqoba Mngqithi, Rulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela – over the two legs. In saying before the second leg he aimed to replicate Ahly’s tactics they employed against him last season, he had bordered on the realms of the prophetic.

Needing goals, Downs’ coaches employed attacking fullbacks – Thapelo Morena and Maphosa Modiba; a midfield three of Rivaldo Coetzee behind Andile Jali and Sphelele Mkhulise, and a front three of Themba Zwane, Gaston Sirino and Peter Shalulile.