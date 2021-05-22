Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has announced a mostly locally-based 19-man squad with a youthful and adventurous flavour to it‚ apparently also dropping captain Thulani Hlatshwayo for Bafana Bafana’s friendly international against Uganda at Orlando Stadium on June 10.

New national coach Broos, 69, will not take charge of the match‚ which serves as preparation for the kickoff of the 2022 World Cup qualifying group stages in September‚ as he has to take his second vaccination jab in native Belgium then.

His assistants‚ Macedonian-Belgian Cedomir Janevski and Helman Mkhalele‚ will be on the bench and oversee the match. Mkhalele‚ officially appointed by the SA Football Association on Friday as Broos’s SA assistant‚ is sure to have had a significant input into the squad as the Belgian head coach familiarises himself with SA football.