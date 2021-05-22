Molefi Ntseki explains why Bafana Bafana failed to reach the Nations Cup

Former Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has detailed some of the reasons the senior national team failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cameroon next year.

Ntseki, who was fired soon after Bafana lost 2-0 away to Sudan in a match they needed a draw to qualify for the tournament, said injuries to key players, Covid-19 and cancellations of friendly matches were the main contributors.

“I am addressing myself from a technical point of view — as for the politics and administration or the finances, I am not going to say much about that,” he said.

“We are in a very unfortunate situation as SA and some things can’t be changed by Molefi Ntseki or by anybody who will be coming after me.

“In this country, we have a serious challenge because any of the players based in Europe that we want to bring into Bafana has to travel more than 14 to 15 hours to be in camp.

“When you talk of medical, physical and mental recovery, you don’t have a 100% fit player when they report for camp to come and perform. If you are playing back-to-back matches, it means the last player will arrive in SA the latest on Wednesday when you are to play on Thursday or Friday, and that on its own is a problem and there is nothing you can do about it.”

Ntseki said because of Covid-19, they had to chop and change players because of positive cases and travel restrictions.