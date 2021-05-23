Pitso Mosimane on ex-employers Sundowns: 'If I show you my phone I will show you the things'
WARNING | Video contains strong and offensive language
Pitso Mosimane reacted emotionally to the insults from a group of supporters who delayed the Al Ahly bus entering Lucas Moripe Stadium for Saturday's Caf Champions League quarterfinal‚ suggesting only one person — a club official — could have allowed such an event to occur.
A visibly angry and affected Mosimane said in the post-match press conference after his team's second leg 1-1 draw against Sundowns that saw Ahly through to the semifinals 3-1 on aggregate‚ that he would write a book one day detailing events of his departure from Sundowns.
He did not name the official he perceived as being behind abusive placards that insulted Mosimane‚ and even his mother.
Mosimane was asked about the emotions of his return to Lucas Moripe‚ where he coached Sundowns for eight years‚ winning 11 trophies including four league titles and the 2016 Champions League.
“I remember the first time I came here to play against SuperSport United when I was the coach of Mamelodi Sundowns‚ because I spent seven years with SuperSport — it was a bit emotional.
“But we are professionals and this is a game of football‚” the Ahly coach replied.
“But I was a little bit emotional only when I saw the placards outside.
“And they [the supporters] stopped the bus.
“All these people swearing at me‚ swearing at my mother. I said to myself‚ 'What else should I have done for this team [Sundowns] to get the respect?'
“But it's football‚ I understand. And I know the person who did that‚ and the person who's behind that — just bitter because I left. I had to move on with my life.
“There's more. I don't want to talk. The things I have received from SA before I came for this match.
“If I show you my phone I will show you the things. Correspondences I have received‚ e-mails I have received. They [Sundowns] just don't let me go.
“And those e-mails are not from supporters — they come from the main office.
“And there's just one person who can allow that. E-mails from lawyers — how I left‚ why I left.
“But that I will save for my book — I will write a book.
“In fact I have the book. I have just kept it‚ I said‚ 'You know‚ let bygones be bygones and move on like from Safa [the SA Football Association] I have moved on.'
“I thought I left a very good team for the coaches to inherit — the best I have ever had.
“And I thought I left in peace. I shook hands. But ever since I've been in Egypt I am not at peace.
“And I didn't want to talk. But now that the situation is like this‚ it's fine. But later I'm going to write a book. Because the person must let me go.”
Ahly won 2-0 in Cairo last Saturday night.
Yasser Ibrahim's 11th-minute strike this Saturday effectively killed the tie‚ as Downs replied through Mosa Lebusa's equaliser in the 30th.